Campaigners ramp up fight to keep GP surgery in Byfield as thousands sign petition

Hundreds descended on the last meeting when the surgery was to be discussed.

Organisers are urging people to make their voices heard when the decision to save the surgery goes to planning on Wednesday, February 9.

If it's turned down by West Northants Council when the meeting takes place in the Council Chamber at 6pm, Byfield will lose the surgery.

It led officials to call in police to deal with scenes of 'utter chaos'.

But people power succeeded in winning a delay on a local authority planning decision that could result in the practice's closure.

One of the lead campaigners, Iain Osborne, who set up the Save Our Surgery support group, said: "People need to make their voices heard by going to this meeting.

"We are hoping for a big crowd to show support for a new surgery."

The meeting takes place on February 9.

The new plans are recommended for refusal over highways issues.

Iain added: "More than eight months ago, our MP said he would talk to highways.

"We feel the goalposts are being moved all the time."

Tracey Rymer is the practice manager at Byfield Surgery.

She said patients would have to travel out of the village for care if the surgery closed.

"This is not acceptable," she said.