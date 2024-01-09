Busy 2023 for air ambulance as they respond to almost 100 incidents in Banbury area
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity, which will celebrate its 25-year anniversary this year, responded to 3,293 call-outs in 2023, with 943 in Oxfordshire and 97 in the Banbury area.
This was an increase on previous years, with 71 reported incidents recorded in the same Banbury area in 2022 and 70 in 2021.
Advertisement
Advertisement
May was the busiest month for the service and saw the charity respond to 313 call-outs across its region, which includes Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.
The most common reason for call-outs was to respond to cardiac arrests, with the charity responding to 1,212 people suffering from cardiac arrests throughout the year.
Amanda McLean, CEO at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “This year marks the 25th anniversary of our lifesaving service, and, as these figures show, we’re reaching more patients than ever.
“Over the last 25 years, our charity has expanded and evolved. We’ve continued to be at the forefront of critical care, using state-of-the-art kit and being part of groundbreaking research, as well as becoming an independent healthcare provider and bringing our air operations in-house. This all means we can provide the best possible care when it’s needed most.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“But we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the support of the community that we serve. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our story over the last 25 years. We’re looking forward to having you by our side for the next chapter.”
For more information about the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, visit https://www.tvairambulance.org.uk/