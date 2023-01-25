Brackley residents eligible for free flu vaccination should take up offer says doctor

Consultant for health in West Northants urges people to get their flu vaccines.

Public Health in West Northamptonshire Council is recommending that those who are eligible for the free flu vaccination, or whose children are, get their dose as soon as possible.

The free vaccination is offered by the NHS to those at increased risk from the effects of flu, this includes children of two and three year olds, primary school children in reception to year six, and secondary to year nine.

Advertisement

The vaccine is also available to people over 50, those aged six months to under 49 years in a clinical at-risk group, pregnant women, household contacts of a person who is immunocompromised, caregivers, and front-line health and social care workers.

Dr Annapurna Sen, consultant in health protection for North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: "All those who are eligible for the free flu vaccination should take up the offer which will protect them, their families, and any vulnerable person they may come into contact with.

"Getting vaccinated this winter is even more important due to the increased circulation of other infections including COVID-19, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and Streptococcus A (Strep A).

"Parents and guardians should ensure their children have received their flu vaccine to protect them from flu and its complications. For most children the flu vaccine will be given in the form of a nasal spray, administered by a health professional. Anyone who still needs to have a flu vaccination should contact their GP."

Advertisement