Brackley dental clinic to offer free mouth cancer screenings to all local residents

A Brackley dental clinic is offering local residents free mouth cancer screenings throughout November.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orchid Dental and Aesthetic Clinic on Bridge Street will offer free tests in support of Mouth Cancer Action Month.

For the 18th year in a row, the clinic has been holding free screening sessions to raise awareness of mouth cancer and promote early detection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The Orchid Clinic said: “Early detection saves lives. Mouth cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age or lifestyle.

The Orchid Clinic in Brackley is offering free mouth cancer screenings to local residents throughout November.

Dr. Martin Attariani and the team at The Orchid Dental and Aesthetic Clinic encourage everyone to take advantage of this long-standing annual initiative, which has been providing vital screenings to the community for nearly two decades.”

Mouth Cancer Action Month is an annual awareness campaign supported by the Mouth Cancer Foundation and the Oral Health Foundation.

For more information about the mouth cancer screenings or to book a session, call 01280 703125 or visit www.theorchidclinic.co.uk