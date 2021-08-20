Barchester’s Glebefields care home in Banbury gives residents interactive floristry masterclass (Image from Glebefields care home)

The new activities coordinator, Kay Boland, at Barchester’s Glebefields care home in Drayton, near Banbury organised the interactive floristry masterclass for the residents.

During her extensive 12 years’ experience working within the care industry, Kay found time to set up her own mail-order dry flower floristry business. She used her skills to demonstrate how anyone can create a floral masterpiece.

Kay explained step by step how she’d prepared the items, from pre-cut flowers to foraged greenery and oasis filled terracotta pots. Each resident enjoyed choosing from an array of flowers and foliage. From Glebefields garden foraged greenery, to bright and fragrant, lavender, chrysanthemum and carnations.

One by one residents built the potted creations, only stopping briefly for a cup of tea and a biscuit. Each were thrilled to see their individual creations come alive.

General Manager Nisha Shaji said: “It was wonderful to see the interaction between Kay and our residents during the flower arranging demonstration, our residents were happy and engaged throughout. It was a really enjoyable afternoon, we’re so pleased to have Kay part of the Glebefields team.”

Kay said: “My job is so rewarding, I look forward to using my previous experience, and crafting skills to develop a varied and life enriching programme, that keeps our residents active; physically, mentally and socially.