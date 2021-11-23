Banburyshire pub runners raise much-needed funds for mental health charity YoungMinds

Sunday's runners who have raised £3,000 for the YoungMinds organisation

The excursion was a fundraising effort in aid of the young persons' mental health charity, YoungMinds.

The run so far has raised £3,000. Taking part were Perran Moon and Mark Pougatch of Sibford Gower, Andrew Baud of Bloxham, Jonathan Medwin of Deddington and Richard and Harry Jones of Swalcliffe. The group was joined by friends Neil Isaacson and Henry Gummer.

The hilly 16km route started at the Wykham Arms in Sibford Gower and the team ran to, and had a drink in, the Blaze Inn Saddles, Sibford Ferris, the Gate Hangs High near Hook Norton, the Lampet Arms in Tadmarton and the Stag’s Head in Swalcliffe, before returning to the Wykham Arms.

The fun runners move from one pub to another for a welcome drink and to raise money for a young people's mental health charity

Perran Moon, event co-organiser, said: “As parents, most of the team have been affected by the young persons’ mental health crisis. Although lockdown has been an accelerator, under-funding of CAMHS (the Child and Adult Mental Health Service) meant it was at breaking point even before the coronavirus pandemic.

“As well as funds, the aim of the 5 Pub Run was to raise awareness of YoungMinds’ central message: ‘You are NOT alone’ and that support is available to young people who may be struggling.”

Debbie Bradley, Proprietor of the Wykham Arms, added: “When Perran and the team approached us, we thought it was a brilliant idea. As well as raising money and awareness for YoungMinds, these runners have also supported five local businesses, which is important in the current climate.

Young people needing help can use the text service by texting 85258 for free 24/7 help from a trained volunteer with help from experienced clinical supervisors. Texts are free from EE, O2, Vodafone, 3, Virgin Mobile, BT Mobile, GiffGaff, Tesco Mobile and Telecom Plus. Texts can be anonymous, but if the volunteer believes you are at immediate risk of harm, they may share your details with people who can provide support.

YoungMinds is there to reassure young people they are not alone in their struggle with mental health issues