Henry Kinnaird has had huge support from friends who have encouraged him all the way

A young man from Swalcliffe has undertaken a remarkable number of feats to raise money for the hospice that cared for his grandmother.

Henry Kinnaird, 19, recently completed his first marathon, raising £1,000 and organised craft and Christmas fairs, making and selling his own oak chopping boards, climbed a mountain in Morocco and hosted a breakfast morning in his bid to raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

And if that wasn’t enough, he will be trekking along the the Great Wall of China next year in memory of his nan, who passed away almost 10 years ago and received wonderful care at home from the hospice’s community palliative care team.

Since signing up for the challenge, Henry has shown that fundraising isn’t just about setting up a page and asking for donations.

Henry Kinnaird taking a break at a recent half marathon

On his JustGiving page Henry says: “I lost my grandmother nearly 10 years ago (next Christmas) and although she passed away at home with us, Katharine House Hospice provided us with amazing support throughout.

"They were available 24/7 by phone, weekly visits, procuring medicines and supplements unavailable elsewhere, gave us advice, drop-in doctors when prescriptions needed adjusting, palliative nurses’ visits and so much more.

"They provided an invaluable caring service when my family needed it most, especially my grandmother. To mark her tenth year passing I am signing up to do the Great Wall of China expedition in 2026.

"I have procured a place at my own cost and a pledge of £4320 by July 2026. I will be signing up to all sorts, putting myself through all sorts, making all sorts and begging all sorts!”

Henry and his Grandpa on a climb

Henry was born and bred in Swalcliffe. He went to the Ark nursery in Epwell at the age of two and remained there until he was four when he joined Sibford Primary School where he remained until year 4.

Aged nine, he joined Sibford School and remained there until he was 16. He successfully completed his GCSEs and went on to Morton Morrell college to undertake a course in carpentry and joinery.

"After a successful year and passsing his level 1, he knocked on LJ Construction’s door and asked for an apprenticeship which was offered on the spot,” said Henry’s Mum, Cassandra. “I think the director felt sorry for him in the pouring rain in October and after hours knocking on doors.

"For two years he has worked for LJ and completed his four-day exam in September which he passed with flying colours. He has been fitting in training around working 12-hour days and exam study.

"He’s completed his first marathon after doing three half-marathons and the Katharine House Santa Fun Run. He held a breakfast morning in September and has three more planned.

"He is making lots of solid oak, 42mm chopping boards and charcuterie boards to sell at the Swalcliffe Village Christmas Market. He has football scratch card 100, Name the Elf 100 scratch cards, a charity football match planned and he climbed Mount Toubkal (Atlas) in October, trekking across the Sahara desert. He’s also signed up to do the Manchester marathon next April.

"We’re so proud of him. It’s a story full of love for his Nana, his strong friendships, dedication, resilience and determination.”

Henry’s JustGiving page can be found here.