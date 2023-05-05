Banbury’s Horton General Hospital has acquired a new CT scanner, which will help to reduce waiting times for patients.

The Horton Hospital was the only acute hospital in the region with only one CT scanner prior to the hospital purchasing the new Siemens GoTop CT scanner.

The hospital hopes the new piece of equipment will help reduce waiting lists, as it is planned to do about 1,000 outpatient scans monthly, with each scan taking around 15 minutes.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “In addition, the biopsy capacity will increase, which will save patients time and money going to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to complete scans, further improving patient care in Banbury.

The new CT scanner at the Horton General Hospital.

“Six members of staff will receive comprehensive training on applications and cascade by a team of core trainers to be able to fully operate the two machines.”

Sara Randall, the chief operating officer, Oxford University Hospitals, said: "I would really like to thank everyone who has worked so hard in the procurement and installation of the new CT scanner. This is a great investment in improving patient care for the people of Banbury and its surrounding area and is part of our programme of investment in the Horton General Hospital."