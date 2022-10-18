The Horton General Hospital's hip fracture team has been applauded again for its excellent service.

The Banbury hospital, part of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, met all best practice criteria in nearly 92 per cent of patients. The average nationally is just under 54 per cent – putting the team in the top three of national tables.

The latest figures were published in the National Hip Fracture Audit, which compared the performance of 164 trauma units in England and Wales in 2021 throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national report showed that 89 per cent of patients received surgery either on the same day or the day after, significantly surpassing the national average of 59 percent.

The report also shows:

100 per cent of patients received a prompt assessment by an orthogeriatrician (national average of 87 per cent)

Nearly 97 per cent of patients did not develop pressure ulcers during their hospital stay (national average of just under 94 per cent)

100 per cent of our patients were assessed by a physiotherapist the day after surgery (national average of just over 97 per cent)

Sam Anand, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Horton, said: "We always look forward to this annual review of our hip fracture services at the Horton. These results go to show the expertise and commitment of all our team, which is especially rewarding when you consider this report covers the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"Hip fractures are very common and they're often suffered by elderly or frail people who need rapid care. We're really pleased we can help them in such an efficient and effective way."

Jonathan Young, Divisional Director of Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Trauma, Specialist Surgery, Children's and Neonates, said: "Once again, we're very proud of the work our Trauma team at the Horton undertakes for these patients, who benefit from such rapid and expert surgery. These results are testament to the commitment, care, and compassion shown by the entire team.