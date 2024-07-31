Banbury's Horton children's ward transformed with colourful new artwork and mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Areas of the children’s ward at Banbury’s Horton General Hospital have recently been transformed with several large-scale pieces of art and a mural of the town.

Four areas, including treatment rooms and ward bays, have been given themed makeovers.

One piece of art is a large mural which brings the stories and folklore of Banbury to life.

The artwork came about through a collaboration between the hospital’s charity team and Peagreen Design.

Jane Bray from the Horton General Hospital Charity with Children's Ward sister Anna Brain.

In addition to bringing plenty of colour into the hospital, some of the creations contain magnetic elements, allowing children to interact with them.

Children’s ward sister Anna Brain said: “It’s so great to have these new murals brightening up the hospital and bringing a bit of cheer to our children.

“We love all the murals and are so pleased they include scenes from Banbury, such as the Banbury Cross, the fine lady on her white horse, the bird aviary, canal and castle, and even some dragons!

“These designs used ideas from staff, parents and patients and it has been a great experience working with the charity and the designers to bring it all together.”

Staff from the Horton General Hospital and it's charity in front of one of the new pieces of art.

The installations were funded through the Horton General Hospital Charity, with kind support from Banbury Charities.

Izzy Mathews from Peagreen Design said: “This is one of the most rewarding projects Peagreen has been involved in.

"We would like to thank the wonderful ward staff who thoroughly engaged with the project to give us invaluable insight to the specific needs of the users within each area and the Horton General Hospital Charity for making it possible.”

Arts manager at the Horton, Ruth Charity, said: “Designs for each space meet the specific needs of patients, whether adding imagery to calm in bays or to distract and engage in waiting and clinical areas.

“It’s wonderful how there is always something new for children to spot, and we love the specially designed magnets that allow young patients to engage directly with the art, creating their own stories.

“Projects such as this take time and care to get right. We’re so grateful for the commitment and thought of all those who have contributed and the generous funders who have made it possible.”