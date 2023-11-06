Banbury's annual Santa Fun Run set to raise thousands for north Oxfordshire hospice - make your entry now

Katharine House will be spreading more Christmas joy again this year with its annual Santa Fun Run – and this year’s red and white will be greener.

Back by popular demand, the sponsored run will see hundreds of festively dressed participants band together to take-on the 5k or 1.5k challenge on Sunday, December 3 at Spiceball Park, Banbury from 11am.

As in previous years, Santa suits will be available for those who would still like to use them but, in an effort to cut waste, the hospice is offering runners a couple of greener options too, giving them the choice of reusing an old Santa Suit, wearing something red or just opting for a Christmas hat.

Dee Loader and a group of her close school pals, who have known each other for over 25 years, took part in last year’s Santa Fun Run in memory of their friend Lisa who died at the hospice in 2015 at the age of 29.

Dee Loader, second from left, ran the KHH Santa Fun Run last year with a group of friends and families, in memory of a dear friend who died at the hospice

Dee, who is planning on taking part again this year, said: “Katharine House Hospice was so kind and supportive during a very difficult time and we wanted to give back to say thank you.

"Our whole friendship group took part. And we decided to make it a little harder by including our children, all aged between two and eight. It’s festive fun for everyone and a fabulous fundraising opportunity.

“Even after Lisa had died, we were allowed to visit and say goodbye. Lisa was at peace there and this was so reassuring to her friends and family. Katharine House is incredibly important for our community and we’re very lucky to have it.”

Katharine House provides a wide range of services to support adults with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their family and friends, from the point of diagnosis onwards, helping people make the most of the time they have left and create quality memories with their loved ones.

Katharine House asks every runner (with the exception of children aged six years and under) to raise a minimum of £30.

For those who feel hesitant about asking friends and family for sponsorship, they can pay their minimum sponsorship with a personal donation when they sign up.