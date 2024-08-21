Banbury woman shares cancer experience in hope to raise funds for charity festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Banbury and her sister have set up a fundraiser to host a charity festival following her recent diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Charlotte Rooney was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), a rare type of head and neck cancer, in April this year.

The mother of a four-year-old daughter, who lives in Banbury, is currently undergoing intense radiotherapy treatment and has been told she faces an uncertain future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte said: “In January 2024, I noticed a blocked nose without any other cold-like symptoms. After waiting for it to subside on its own for two to three weeks, I went to the doctor but was sent away twice.

Banbury sisters Sophie and Charlotte (R) hope to organise a festival in October to raise money for the Oracle Head and Neck Cancer charity.

“By the middle of February, I started developing a tingling sensation in the right side of my face. I went back to the GP and was diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia. They referred me to Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), but the wait to be seen was about 20 weeks, so I had a private consultation.

“The doctor found a polyp in my nose and requested scans and a surgical biopsy. On April 18, my consultant said I had adenoid cystic cancer, a terminal cancer, and the chances of being cured are in the single percentages.”

Charlotte, along with her sister Sophie, are now fundraising to throw a festival with the aim of raising money for the Oracle Head and Neck Cancer UK charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sisters grew up in Hook Norton and hope to hold the private festival at Hadsham Farm, Horley, on October 12, once the side effects of Charlotte’s radiotherapy wear off.

Charlotte and Sophie are hoping to raise £10,000 to throw the festival, with all proceeds from the evening going towards the Oracle charity.

Sophie said: “Seeing Charlotte approach her treatment with such grit and determination has encouraged us to do something big that we can look forward to once the unwanted side effects of radiotherapy wear off.

"She is incredibly sociable, and one of her dreams is to host a festival for friends and family. We will be using the money raised from the Just Giving page and are asking for donations from local businesses where appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival will be a private event for friends and family, but on the night we hope to raise money for the Oracle Head and Neck Cancer UK through entrance donations, games and competitions, and an auction of promises. Any money raised that exceeds the amount needed to fund the event will also be donated to the charity.”

Michelle Vickers, at Oracle Head and Neck Cancer UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Charlotte and Sophie for sharing their story to raise awareness of these types of cancers.

We hope the Oxfordshire community gets behind them to put on a fantastic event for Charlotte and her friends and family whilst also raising funds for Oracle Head and Neck Cancer UK to help combat the head and neck cancer crisis.”

For more information about Charlotte’s story or to donate to the festival fundraiser, visit here.