HSBC Bicester Moonlight Walk team members Kayleigh Hardiman, from Banbury and Eleanor Garrett.

Kayleigh Hardiman has rallied her colleagues at HSBC’s branch in Bicester to get in shape by taking part in couch to 5ks, using the stairs instead of the lift and parking further away from the office to get some extra steps in.

Kayleigh was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2020 but has been given a clean bill of health.

She said: “You don’t realise how much support is out there until you need it. The hospice provides vital services for our community and we want to be able to support our local hospice by taking part in the Moonlight Walk and raise as much money as we can. Anyone in our team, our friends, family, could need the hospice and the services they supply, it’s reassuring that the support is there if needed.”

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hudson, network manager at HSBC, said that May had been ‘Well Being Month’ at the bank: “This was a great incentive to encourage employees to sign up, as walking is great for both mental and physical health and promotes teamwork and a sense of pride amongst the staff.”

The Moonlight Walk has an 80s theme and other groups are busy dusting off their shoulder pads and legwarmers to take part on July 16, at Easington Sports Football Club.

The GMB Union, Maxwells Estate Agents and Penhurst Care Home have entered teams; Higham Critchley Barrows and CBP UK Ltd are sponsoring a mile; Spratt Endicott is sponsoring a photo booth run by Carol Ann Photos - and TWE Haulage is providing a free trailer for the entertainment stage.

Event organiser Helen Lerwill said: “This year’s event is shaping up to be spectacular. We’ve got entertainment from local band The Dodgers, an 80s party picnic, fabulous homemade pizzas from JoJo’s, ice creams, hot drinks and free bacon butties for every walker.”

“We can’t thank our local businesses, organisations and individuals enough for signing up and we’re looking forward to getting into the groove with them.”