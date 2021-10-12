Banbury town centre Covid-19 testing site temporarily closes

The Covid-19 testing facility located at the old M&S building in the town centre closed from yesterday, Monday October 11.

A spokesperson for the UK Health Security Agency said: “The Banbury Local Testing Site (LTS) at 36 Bridge Street has been temporarily closed to allow for some necessary internal health and safety remediation works to be carried out. Work is due to commence on site this week.

"We encourage individuals to continue to book tests online where applicable. Alternatively they can order a home testing kit by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus."

Cherwell District Council and Oxfordshire County Council are working to get the Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) deployed at Bodicote House again until the Bridge Street site is up and running again.

The town centre testing facility in the old M&S building at the Castle Quay Shopping Centre was part of the government’s drive to continue to improve the accessibility of Covid-19 testing for local communities. There was no access to the testing centre from within the Castle Quay Shopping Mall.

The town centre testing facility had only been open just over two weeks.