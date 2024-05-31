Banbury store director sets sights on epic Kilimanjaro trek
Nimish Desai, a store director at Specsavers Banbury, will be undertaking the marathon eight-day trek up Mount Kilimanjaro on 20 June and is raising money in aid of Sobell House Hospice in Oxford. Nimish’s wife received care at the hospice while undergoing treatment for cancer.
During his trek, Nimish will climb up to a height of almost 6,000 metres and is under no illusion on how challenging the experience will be. ‘This adventure is not only the most physically and mentally challenging activity I have ever undertaken, but it is also deeply personal and meaningful.
‘It will require extensive preparation, endurance, and resilience. Standing at 5,895 metres, Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in Africa, and the journey to the summit will test my limits in every way imaginable. However, knowing that my efforts will contribute to the vital services provided by the hospice motivates me to push through every obstacle.’ Sobell House Hospice provides care and support to those facing life-limiting illnesses, ensuring that patients and their families receive compassionate care during incredibly difficult times.
Nimish adds: ‘Their dedication and commitment to making a difference in people's lives inspire me every day, and I am honoured to support their mission.’
You can donate to Nimish’s Just Giving page here: Nimish Desai is fundraising for Sobell House Hospice Charity (justgiving.com)
