Banbury school partially closes due to staff sickness

By Matt Elofson
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:23 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:26 pm
Banbury secondary school partially closes due to staff sickness

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a secondary school in Banbury is set to partially close due to staff sickness.

Blessed George Napier Catholic School will be closed to one year group, the year seven students on Monday March 28. The partial school closure is due to high levels of staff sickness. Work will be set on the Virtual Learning Environment.

The Banbury school is one of two across Oxfordshire to be partially closed for Monday March 28.

