Banbury school partially closes due to staff sickness

A Banbury school is among 13 across Oxfordshire impacted by staff sickness.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:28 pm
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school in Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.

The Puffins special needs class has closed until Monday February 7 at Hardwick Primary School in Banbury.

Twelve other schools across Oxfordshire are currently impacted by staff sickness, including one in Bicester and two others in Witney.

