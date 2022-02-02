Banbury school partially closes due to staff sickness
A Banbury school is among 13 across Oxfordshire impacted by staff sickness.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:28 pm
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school in Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.
The Puffins special needs class has closed until Monday February 7 at Hardwick Primary School in Banbury.
Twelve other schools across Oxfordshire are currently impacted by staff sickness, including one in Bicester and two others in Witney.