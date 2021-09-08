Banbury school partially closes due to Covid-19

A Banbury school has partially closed due to the impact of Covid-19.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:44 pm

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a Banbury primary school is listed as partially closed due to Covid-19.

Queensway Primary School in Banbury is listed as only partially open due to Covid-19.

The year five 'cohort' at the school has closed. The year five 'cohort' at the school closed earlier this week from Tuesday September 7 and children from the 'cohort' will return to school on Monday September 20.

