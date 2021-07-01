Orchard Fields Community School and Nursery in Banbury has been partially closed this week due to Covid-19

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, two bubbles closed at Orchard Fields Community School and Nursery, which included one year 2 class and one year 3 class. The partial closure was from Monday June 28 to Friday July 2.

The Banbury primary school is one of 15 schools across the county listed on Oxfordshire County Council's website for school being partially closed due to Covid-19.

There are four on the list from the Bicester area and another from near Chipping Norton