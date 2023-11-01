Residents of Banbury have been urged to stay safe this Guy Fawkes Night (Sunday November 5).

The county council’s Fire and Rescue team has issued a number of guidelines to stay safe, but they say the best way to celebrate is to attend an organised event.

Many accidents, including burns and property fires, occur at this time of year, so to ensure everyone has a good time, people should follow the advice.

Here is what the fire and rescue team said:

Only buy CE marked fireworks from reputable and licenced shops and keep fireworks in a closed, metal box.

Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back, and never drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks.

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks, don't put fireworks in pockets, and never throw them.

Never return to a firework that has not gone off, and never throw used or unused fireworks onto a bonfire.

Always supervise children, and don’t give sparklers to a child under five.

Keep your bonfire at least 18 metres away from houses, trees, and hedges. There should be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators five metres away. Before lighting a bonfire, check that it is stable and that there are no children or animals inside.

Only burn dry wood, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel and keep some buckets of water nearby.

Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals.

Consider where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring safety distances are provided for people to keep safe. Safety distances are provided on each firework label or package.

Deb Forder, community safety manager from Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Organised fireworks displays are more fun, cheaper and far safer than hosting your own fireworks or bonfire party.

“However, if you are planning on using fireworks for a private event on November 5, or at other community gatherings, please familiarise yourself with the Fireworks Safety Code to ensure you keep everyone safe.

“Remember that fire safety is much more than fireworks and great care should also be taken with Chinese sky lanterns, and with costumes, clothing and decorations.”

The fire and rescue team have also advised residents not to use Chinese lanterns this weekend because of the fire risk that they pose.

Make sure there are no flammable materials near the sky lantern launch site.

Consider wind directions and don’t launch if the wind takes the lantern towards vegetation, thatched properties or built up areas.

Don’t launch in winds stronger than 5mph.

Remember that once launched there is no control over the direction of travel. The fuel cell can stay hot and ignite items that it lands on.

Don’t launch near roads or airports.

Damage to the paper or hanging things onto the lantern might increase the fire risk.