Banbury residents invited to have say on improvements to council's leisure facilities

Cherwell District Council is inviting Banbury residents to have their say on improvements to local leisure facilities.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST
Cherwell District Council is inviting Banbury residents to have their say on improvements to local leisure facilities.

The council and its leisure provider, Parkwood Leisure, have invited residents to take part in an online survey to learn more about people’s feelings about the fitness facilities on offer across the district.

The data gathered from the survey will be recorded anonymously and will be used to direct future plans for the district’s leisure centres and open spaces.

Cllr Nigel Simpson, portfolio holder for sport and leisure, is encouraging people to have their say, adding: "Staying physically active is essential to our health at all stages of life, and our goal with this survey is to make sure that our leisure facilities and services meet our residents’ needs.

"We'll be gathering up-to-date information about what people enjoy at their leisure centres, how active they are, and perhaps most importantly, how we can remove any barriers stopping them from enjoying their preferred forms of exercise even more.

"We’re always looking to deliver more for residents through our leisure centres and the outdoor infrastructure that we support, so we warmly encourage all our residents to have their say."

People who take part in the survey will be able to have their say on whether they prefer to exercise indoors or outdoors, what types of sports sessions they like, and their thoughts on improvements.

To fill in the survey, which should take around five minutes to complete, residents of Cherwell district are invited to visit efocus-net.com/dynamic_survey.php?data=1683801322%20

