Banbury residents invited to conquer New Year’s resolutions with council’s health programmes

Banbury residents have been invited to join the council's health and wellbeing programmes to help achieve their New Year’s resolutions.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:52 GMT
Cherwell District Council has launched its annual activity programmes such as Move Together and You Move, and is inviting Banbury residents to join up and hit their fitness goals.

The Move Together course is a specially tailored exercise programme directed towards people living with long-term health conditions and You Move is a physical activity programme for children receiving free school meals and their parents.

Cllr Phil Chapman said: “When it comes to new year’s fitness resolutions, starting small can be the key to long-term success, so we make sure to cater for people of all ages and regardless of their age or current level of fitness.

Cherwell District Council is inviting people to take on their New Year resolutions with their fitness programmes.Cherwell District Council is inviting people to take on their New Year resolutions with their fitness programmes.
“Our innovative You Move programme, which we deliver with Active Oxfordshire, continues to go from strength to strength, with the average participant doing an extra hour and a half of healthy exercise every week.

Participants get 50 per cent off at our leisure centres, as do families on You Move, our trailblazing programme supporting children on free school meals. We’re real believers in the power of physical activity to change people’s lives for the better, and we warmly invite our residents to find out more and choose an activity that suits them in 2024.”

The Move Together programme has now helped over 1,800 participants with 73 per cent saying that their activity levels had increased since joining the programme.

For more information about the programmes offered by the council visit, https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/

