Banbury residents aged over 65 urged to have a flu vaccination

Jeremy Hutchins is urging ‘at risk’ patients aged over 65 to have a flu vaccination to protect them this winter.

Jeremy, 76, has had a free NHS flu vaccine for the past ten years. He also has Type 2 diabetes.

He said: “As a patient who is ‘at risk’ from the complications of flu I urge people over the age of 65 to have a flu vaccination to help protect them this winter.

"In my case, I also have a long term condition which as you get older can become more serious. A flu vaccine is the best protection for me over winter.”

Jeremy added: “GP practices are holding flu vaccine clinics across Oxfordshire. So, when you are contacted please take up the offer and book an appointment and get yourself protected from flu.”

The NHS flu vaccination is available for eligible patients including those aged over 65, people with a long term condition, pregnant women and for toddlers aged two and three years in the form of a nasal spray vaccine. Children in primary school can also have a nasal spray flu vaccine via school nurses.

For more information on the NHS flu vaccine visit: www.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk.