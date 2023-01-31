Supplies of a paediatric antibiotic for Strep A and scarlet fever have been in very short supply. Library photo by Getty

Parents have been resorting to social media to ask where they might find supplies of the drug to improve their children’s condition. Concern has risen amid news reports of deaths of children who have suffered complications of what is usually a mild infection.

One parent was given a prescription for her child’s scarlet fever but could not find a pharmacy in Banbury, Bicester or Chipping Norton who could supply the correct antibiotic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another told the Banbury Guardian their son had missed two weeks of school on different ‘alternative’ medications because the best antibiotic for his Strep A was not available. A third antibiotic was effective in this case.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) continues to show that Strep A and scarlet fever infections remain high, although the number of notifications has fallen in recent weeks.

The Department of Health and Social Care spokesman told the Guardian newsdesk supply issues are ‘improving’.

“Supply issues affecting antibiotics used to treat illnesses like Strep A are improving as we have taken decisive action to boost supply and demand has reduced.

“We continue to work with manufactures and wholesalers to ensure that they expedite deliveries and bring forward stock they have to make sure it gets to where it is needed.

“We have issued eight Serious Shortage Protocols to allow pharmacists to supply an alternative form of Penicillin V, or alternative antibiotics, to make things easier for them, patients, and GPs.”

The Department of Health and Social Care says it has has well-established procedures to deal with medicine supply issues and works closely with the MHRA, the pharmaceutical industry, NHS England and others to help prevent shortages and ensure the risks to patients are minimised.

SSPs are a standard procedure, used frequently to manage medicine supply issues. They are a safe and effective way to ensure that medicines continue to be available for everyone who needs them, while saving time for patients, pharmacists and prescribers.

Advertisement

Advertisement