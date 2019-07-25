Banbury MP jumps on promise of 'government hospital upgrades'

Just 24 hours after Boris Johnson MP took over as Prime Minister, Victoria Prentis MP wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock MP, requesting the Horton General Hospital be upgraded under the new Government’s plans.

The new Prime Minister focused on 'hospital upgrades' during his first speech on the steps of Downing Street. Given the threats that have faced the Horton over recent years, Victoria is keen to secure investment for the hospital site in Banbury.

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis

In her letter, she said: "As you know the Horton General Hospital in Banbury has faces a number of threats over the last 40 years. Most recently we have seen a downgrade of obstetric services in the maternity unit, compromising the safety of mothers and babies in my constituency.

She added: "The staff at the Horton are world-class but the building is not meeting the needs of 21st century medicine. Many of the buildings are empty and dilapidated… I would therefore be most grateful if you could strongly consider the Horton for an upgrade under the Prime Minister’s plans.”