Banbury MP Victoria Prentis says she is 'dismayed and bitterly disappointed’ that hospital bosses did not tell her over two months a bid for £370m to re-build the Horton General Hospital had been refused.

In a statement Mrs Prentis said she had, like almost everyone else, been left in limbo waiting to hear whether Banbury’s bid for the money was to be included in Boris Johnson’s ‘40 New Hospitals’ programme.

Last week, it was announced that the remaining refurbishment and rebuilding projects were ‘unaffordable’ as predicted in November 2021.

The Banbury Guardian has asked the Oxford University Hospitals Trust (OUH) why Mrs Prentis and the Banbury Guardian had not been informed about the bid being turned down.

Victoria Prentis, Banbury MP, was dismayed to find out the Horton cash bid had failed - two months after hospital bosses knew

Today (Tuesday) Mrs Prentis said: “On May 25 the Department for Health and Social Care released an update on the new hospital programme (NHP), in which they prioritised five hospitals deemed unsafe because they were constructed using aerated concrete. It wasn’t clear to me then that the remaining bids – including the Horton’s – were unsuccessful as a result.

“It has since come to my attention that the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had received a letter that same day explaining that the Horton had not been selected to join the programme.

"Not knowing this and given the limbo I thought we remained in, I wrote to the Health Secretary just last week asking for some clarity on the bid believing it to remain active.

“I have visited the Horton since May and met representatives from the Trust. At no point did they mention the letter and the outcome of the bid. I am bitterly disappointed at this lack of communication.

"While we have come a long way since that dreadful day seven years ago when we heard about the maternity services downgrade, it is very difficult for me to work with the Trust when information is not shared openly with me. It is even more frustrating given the support I gave the Trust in producing their future vision for the Horton.

“What is clear is that we all agree that the Horton is in desperate need of investment. Throughout the New Hospitals Programme process I have always been open with the Trust that if their bid was not successful, we must have a Plan B.

"It is now time for them to explore all available funding options whether that be through different schemes operated by the Department of Health, or capital investment overseen by the Integrated Care Board or NHS England. I had already arranged meetings with the new Chief Executive of the BOB ICS, Dr Nick Broughton, and the Chief Executive of OUHFT, Meghana Pandit, in the weeks ahead. The Horton will now be front and centre in those discussions.

