Banbury man helps British scientists develop first new treatment for asthma attacks in 50 years

The first new treatment for asthma attacks in 50 years has been developed by British scientists - and Banbury man is among those who trialled it.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts believe the injection is more effective than the current method of steroid tablets - reducing the need for further treatment by 30 per cent, according to a new study.

Researchers say their findings, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, could be “game-changing” for millions of people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Geoffrey Pointing, aged 77, from Banbury, was one of the study participants.

Geoffrey Pointing, from Banbury, was one of the study participants.

He said: “Honestly, when you're having a flare up, it's very difficult to tell anybody how you feel - you can hardly breathe.

"Anything that takes that away and gives you back a normal life is what you want.

"But on the injections, it's fantastic. I didn't get any side effects like I used to with the steroid tablets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I used to never sleep well the first night of taking steroids, but the first day on the study, I could sleep that first night, and I was able to carry on with my life without problems."

Asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups - also known as exacerbations - can be deadly.

Results from the clinical trial study, led by scientists from King’s College London and sponsored by the University of Oxford, show a drug already available can be re-purposed in emergency settings to reduce the need for further treatment.

The trial, conducted with support from drug firm AstraZeneca UK, was conducted at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator Professor Mona Bafadhel, of King’s College, London, said: “This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD."

The researchers say the jab can be potentially administered safely at home, in the GP practice, or in hospital.

Dr Samantha Walker, director of research and Innovation, at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “It’s great news for people with lung conditions that a potential alternative to giving steroid tablets has been found to treat asthma attacks and COPD exacerbations."