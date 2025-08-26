A Bloxham man has made calls for a 'blue badge' system for motorists disabled temporarily after accidents.

Brendan Hunter and his wife have been experiencing the huge difficulty posed by being unable to use Blue Badge spaces close to shops and restaurants, even though Mr Hunter cannot walk without crutches or a wheelchair following an accident.

"I fell off my bike onto my hip which fractured my pelvis. It would have been complicated to pin it so I took the other route which is taking a long time and I am on crutches for 12 weeks,” he said.

“There are many people who have accidents that disable them in the short term but you can only get a Blue Badge for a minimum of a year.

Brendan Hunter needs the benefit of a Blue Badge for a few months after breaking his pelvis in a cycling accident

"I think hospital consultants or medical professionals should be able to issue time-limited badges for a small payment.”

The criteria for a Blue Badge are strict but if met, allow parking in designated spaces which have extra room to allow the driver or carer, to help the person in and out of a vehicle.

"A lot of people struggle to get a Blue Badge which it takes time and you might be better by the time you got it.

"There is abuse of Blue Badges. I know on occasions, others use family members’ badges but it’s a small price to pay for the convenience for those who do really need them.

Brendan Hunter is forced to use crutches or a wheelchair while his pelvis heals

“My wife doesn’t want to take the risk of parking in a Blue Badge bay, even though people can see me struggling on crutches or in the wheelchair. That means she has to park some distance away and then go to get a wheelchair, and even then she may park in a space where there’s not enough room for me to get back in when we’ve finished shopping.”

Mr Hunter said most people he has spoken to believe a temporary Blue Badge – perhaps a pink badge - a good idea. He believes most would use it honourably.

"I can see the problems and I want others in the future to benefit from a temporary badge. There have been calls for this but nothing has been done.”