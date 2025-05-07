Banbury hospital trust apologises for patient frustration at the Horton as parking machine breaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Oxford based trust that runs the Horton General Hospital in Banbury has apologised after numerous patients expressed frustration at parking delays.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients attending appointments or visitors to inpatients suffered 20-minute waits to get tickets to park making many late while wardens were giving out penalty tickets, it is claimed.

Some patients missed their appointments altogether.

One motorist said: “I had a 20-minute wait to get ticket to park at the Horton hospital. Many people were late for their appointments. Then I saw parking wardens giving tickets to cars whose drivers were at the machine trying to get tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients queue at one of the Horton's remaining parking machines. Some say they missed appointments

"Later, going back to my car, I walked alongside a lady who had just got her ticket after queuing for 20 minutes. We noticed a man in high-viz standing by her car writing something down. When asked what he was doing he said ‘my job’.

“This lady went ballistic at him with both barrels. He said ‘I'll let you off this time’ and walked off.”

An Oxford University Hospitals Trust spokesperson said: “We have investigated today’s situation, which was caused by one payment machine out of five at the Horton General Hospital being out of order.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused, and have arranged for an engineer to come out as soon as possible to carry out any necessary repairs. “We understand that any tickets issued today were not for cars queuing. However, if anyone thinks a parking ticket has been issued in error, please contact [email protected] for this to be reviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients are frustrated at the parking system at the Horton. A machine out of use caused delays this week

Motorists who have suffered parking problems at the Horton entered a heated debate about parking issues. A number said patients and visitors should be entitled to free parking. Many criticised the complicated nature of the parking machines and asked for an easier system with a pay-by-phone facility which would be quicker and easier for everyone.

One said: “There are so many better machines nowadays. Went to a beach in Dorset over Easter. Despite being a tiny place the parking machine was the fastest I've ever used. It knew my registration straight away after entering two digits. It was quick to pay and print a ticket. Most of our systems in Banbury are outdated and a waste of people's time and energy and end up leading to endless issues like unfair parking tickets.