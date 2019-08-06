Banbury fitness competitor completes 100 mile Ride London

Fitness fanatic and bodybuilder Kate Warner stepped up to the challenge during the weekend's Prudential RideLondon event while raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Kate completed the 100 mile London to Surrey ride in seven hours but was held up a number of times due to crashes.

Kate said: "So I set myself a new challenge to do a 100 miles on my bike. Being a bodybuilder this was not as easy as you may think, but I did it.

She added: "I really loved every minute of it."

Kate had aimed to raise £600 but so far she has almost tripled that amount through online and in person donations. She was also sponsored by Chipping Norton Flooring and Halo Hair.

You can still donate to Kate's chosen charity via her JustGiving page.