Banbury father to take on Oxford Half-marathon in honour of 'brave little hero' daughter

A father near Banbury will take on the Oxford Half-marathon this month in honour of his daughter who sadly passed away at just age two.

Lester Whitby will run the half-marathon on Sunday, 13 to celebrate the life of daughter Imogen and raise money for Helen and Douglas House hospice.

Imogen, who Lester described as a ‘daddy’s girl’ passed away at the hospice in January 2017 after battling a brain tumour.

Lester said: “Imogen had learnt to walk at a year old and was a whirlwind of fun who filled the house with playfulness and laughter. She loved Peppa Pig and making endless cups of pretend tea and putting on her red ‘doos’ (shoes) to chase our dog Monty around the garden.

Lester Whitby will run the Oxford Half-marathon this month in honour of his daughter, Imogen who passed away in 2017.

“She was an utter joy. But in August 2016, Immy started being sick and wobbly on her feet. After she had a CT scan, the doctor told us Immy had a brain tumour. “We asked the doctor if she was going to die. He said he didn’t know, but his eyes said yes. I was her dad, used to making her feel better, but I felt utterly powerless.”

Doctors recommended that Imogen underwent nine hours of surgery in September 2016 to remove the tumour, following this, she started an intense period of chemotherapy that made her ill and caused her to lose her hair.

Just before Christmas that year, Imogen went for another scan and her parents, Lester and Kathryn were told there was no sign of the tumour.

Lester said: “She was so brave and a true little hero. It was what we’d been praying for. She still needed the chemo as planned, but she was doing well.”

Lester and Kathryn Whitby holding daughter Imogen.

Imogen was allowed home for two weeks over the Christmas period, when unfortunately she kept getting sick and losing more weight.

Several weeks later, she had an MRI scan and Lester and Kathryn were given the devastating news that Immy’s brain cancer had returned.

Doctors informed the family that the original tumour hadn’t come back, but Imogen now had cancer dotted all over her brain and part of her spinal cord.

Upon hearing the news that Imogen had only days to live, Lester and Kathryn brought her to the Helen and Douglas House hospice in Oxford.

Lester says that Imogen was a daddy's girl and was as a 'brave and a true little hero.'

Lester said: “We came to Helen and Douglas House because although we dreaded losing Immy we wanted her suffering to be over.

“We spent Immy’s last days in a hospice so we could be her mummy and daddy, not carers as she became increasingly weaker.

“We got to do some lovely things with Immy that we could not have done in hospital, nothing was too much trouble. Immy got to have one last bath with me and paint a picture with her Mummy and create some handprints for the family. These are such precious memories for us that help us through the bad days.”

The tragedy of losing Imogen at age two was particularly hard for the family as Imogen’s twin twister Angel, passed away at 31 weeks in November 2014.

Speaking about Imogen’s last days, Lester said: “A few days before Immy died, she could no longer see and we wanted her to feel the sun on her face. So we took her into the hospice garden and sat on a bench, whispering to her how much we loved her. She had the sun on her face and could hear the birds tweeting.

“Kathryn held Immy in her arms and whispered, ‘It’s time to go, baby girl’. Then she died in her arms at Helen and Douglas House. It was so peaceful and Immy left this world as she’d come into it with our love.

"We put up fairy lights and surrounded her with Bunny and her teddies; comforting each other she was free of pain now. We spent precious hours and days with her at Helen and Douglas House saying our goodbyes. No parent should have to see two tiny white coffins in their lifetime.”

Now to thank Helen and Douglas House, Lester, a keen runner has challenged himself to complete the 13.1 miles around some of Oxford’s most famous landmarks.

“I wanted to run the Oxford Half Marathon in aid of Helen & Douglas House because I understand first-hand just how important the work that they do supporting families like us is. Without them, people who are facing the worst times of their lives would not be able to have such a positive experience and be able to create special memories in those last days together.

“I am running this half marathon with my best friend and Immy’s godfather Mark, together we want to raise vital funds to help Helen and Douglas House with their important work. To help people like us and to support children and other families with respite care and support.

“Training is going well and I am running as much as I can. I am not as young as I used to be, but I do find running is my place where I can think and process my thoughts and emotions. It has helped me through my grief in many ways and this is the best way I can think to honour our little girl and her short life with us.”

In total 85 people are running the race to raise money for Helen and Douglas House, who hope to over £20,000 to fund paediatric psychologist services for a year.

Charlotte Barmby of Helen and Douglas House said: “I would like to thank Lester for running both the Oxford Half Marathon for us to help local families like ours.”

To donate to Lester’s fundraiser for Helen and Douglas House, visit:https://helenanddouglas.enthuse.com/pf/lester-whitby