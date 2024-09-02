Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury Dad James Tombling is on a mission to raise funds for the Horton children’s ward in honour of his son Zach, who recently passed away from a rare genetic disorder.

Zach, born in October 2017, spent most of his time being cared for on the ward, which almost became a second home for him and his parents, James and Steph.

After Zach’s sad passing in May this year, James and Steph wanted to leave a lasting thank you to the staff while creating a comfortable place for other children to visit.

“Our aim is to fund the redecoration of Room 4 on the ward,” said James. “The room meant a lot to us as a family - and Zach well and truly laid claim to it during his life.”

Superhero Zach Tombling, who suffered a rare genetic disorder. His family has been on a mission to raise funds for the Horton children's ward

Zach suffered from Menkes, a rare genetic disorder affecting around one in 250,000 children. Sadly, most children affected often do not live past the age of three. Zach suffered all his life and was unable to walk, talk or sit unaided - fully reliant on 24/7 support.

Originally aiming to raise £5,000, James and his family’s efforts have smashed that target and they are currently just shy of raising £11,000.

“We reached our initial target in just four days,” added James. “We’re so proud of achieving the necessary funds to redecorate Room 4. It really means a lot to us as a family – everyone’s donations are greatly appreciated.

“The staff on the ward really went the extra mile for Zach. They were warm, welcoming, attentive and excellent at allowing us to enjoy the time we had with Zach. It was a super-touching moment when a lot of the ward staff attended Zach’s funeral – we really wanted to give something back to them too.”

James and Steph Tombling and their son Zach who passed away in May

With their initial target smashed, James wants to continue to raise funds, not only to redecorate Room 4 but also other areas of the ward.

“Zach had an incredible amount of determination, always moving forward and he always did so with a smile – he was a real superhero,” said James. “With that in mind, we wanted to redecorate Room 4 to include a superhero in the design – we even played the Superman theme at Zach’s funeral. Super Zach inspired so many around him and brought a lot of joy to so many lives – the room decoration is his legacy!”

The Horton General Hospital Charity has recently funded artwork for other areas on the ward, so this fundraising will help to continue the transformation of spaces for young patients.

Gemma Cole from the charity said: “It has been lovely hearing all about Zach and his cheery personality. This will be such a special tribute to him and we are so grateful to James and family for thinking of the hospital in this wonderful way.”

To find out more about Zach’s story and, if possible, to donate to the redecoration of rooms in the Children’s Ward at the Horton General Hospital, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/superzach