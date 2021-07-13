Banbury Cross Health Centre to host drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic this weekend for 18 to 29 year olds
The Banbury Cross Health Centre will host a drop-in service for people between 18 and 29 years old to get their first dose Covid vaccination this weekend.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:50 pm
The Banbury Cross Health Centre will host the first dose Covid vaccination drop-in service for 18 to 29 year olds from 10.30am to 2.30pm on this Saturday July 17.
The drop-in service is part of the NHS drive called 'The Big Weekend' to get as many young people started in the vaccine process before the full lifting of restrictions on July 19.
The Banbury Cross Health Centre will also continue their already booked appointments from 9am via the national booking service.