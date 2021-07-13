Banbury Cross Health Centre to host drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic this weekend for 18 to 29 year olds

The Banbury Cross Health Centre will host a first dose Covid vaccination drop-in service for 18 to 29 year olds from 10.30am to 2.30pm on this Saturday July 17. (file Banbury Guardian image)

The drop-in service is part of the NHS drive called 'The Big Weekend' to get as many young people started in the vaccine process before the full lifting of restrictions on July 19.