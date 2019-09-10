Banbury couple's one year transformation

A year after attending their first Weight Watchers meeting, a Banbury couple are celebrating a combined weight loss of ten stone.

Kevin and Sue Larner walked into Debbie Hancock's Saturday morning WW workshop in Hamfield last September.

Kevin before his weight loss

Kevin had made his mind up in August last year to do something about his health, as tipping the scales at 19 stone didn't help with his maneuverability in keeping up with the kids during Summer Camp in his role as scout leader. He also asked his wife to join him.

Kevin, who works for the district council, said: "I had persuaded myself as I was a big fella that I needed big portions.

"I used to live on bread and sandwiches and very often after having my lunch, I would go down to the vending machine and get another packet of sandwiches to have with my cup of tea in the afternoon."

Sue, who works as a nurse, had realized to her embarrassment she was bursting out of her size 22 uniform.

Sue enjoys a night in Banbury after her weight loss

"I was determined not to go up another dress size, enough was enough so when Kevin said he wanted to join WW I agreed to go with him," she said.

A year on and they have lost 10 stone between them.

Sue added: "Amazingly we've fitted it into our lifestyle and not the other way around and we have been amazed how easy it has been.

"The Saturday morning workshop is now part of our weekly routine, which we have always stayed to to pick up hints and tips and we actually look forward to it.

Sue before her transformation

"Kevin's lunches have changed from the calorie laden cheese sandwiches to lighter prawn salads with a piece of fruit in the afternoon."

Cooking habits have also altered with Sue now accompanying her home made curries with cauliflower rice and sticking to strict portion sizes, freezing the rest for future meal times.

Away from the bathroom scales, Kevin celebrated getting into a large Polo shirt instead of the XXL during this year's summer camp, while Sue has had to order a new uniform in size 14.