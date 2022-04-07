As part of marking World Health Day on Thursday, April 7, Sam Greaves, owner of Banbury-based Cleenol Group, says people only need to make modest lifestyle changes to contribute to a cleaner world and healthier future. (photo from Cleenol Group)

As part of marking World Health Day on Thursday, April 7, Sam Greaves, owner of Banbury-based Cleenol Group, argues people only need to make modest lifestyle changes to contribute to a cleaner world and healthier future.

Mr Greaves said:

"Not only have we experienced a global pandemic for over two years, we’re also challenged by climate change, air pollution, water shortages, and an increase in adverse health conditions such as asthma, cancer and heart disease. Poor decisions made by individuals, and commercial and political entities are contributing to the health and climate crisis we are facing.

“World Health Day’s objective is to promote a healthier planet for both humans and the planet at large. A world where clean air, water and food are available to anyone, no matter where they are on the planet. It aims to raise awareness and make us think about our actions and how we can contribute to a healthier tomorrow.

"We need to be responsible about the decisions we make and think about ways we can change how we live and work. But depending on the lifestyle we have, or the industry we operate in, these don’t necessarily need to be major. Changing the products or chemicals we use, the amount we consume, and the toxins we put into the air or water systems, can collectively help to achieve a healthier world.

"Cleenol understands the effects that chemicals can have on indoor air quality and aquatic toxicity levels amongst other areas. As we’ve evolved over the years, we’ve seen the effects the human footprint has had on our planet and each other’s health and wellbeing, and we know we can do things even better. That’s why we’re once again evolving our product range to be kinder to both health, and the environment.

"All of our products are engineered to provide the best solution when used as directed, including the use of cold or warm water and diluted as instructed – more chemical isn’t always directly correlated to better performance."

For more information on World Health Day see the World Health Organisation's website here: https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day