Banbury children's nurses go over the edge to raise hundreds for the 'big family' of the Horton

Two Banbury children's nurses went over the edge to raise hundreds of pounds for the 'big family' of the Horton General Hospital.

Pippa Parnell and Anna Brain, who work on the Children’s Ward at the Horton, were among over 60 people who abseiled down a 100-foot wall at the John Radcliffe at the weekend, raising funds for hospital causes.

The Great Big Hospital Abseil has been taking place for around 20 years but had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic and again in 2022 following the death of the Queen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two Horton nurses were first down the ropes on Sunday morning. The pair abseiled side by side, conquering their fears and raising nearly £700.

Pippa Parnell, left, and Anna Brain after their brave, fundraising abseil from the roof of the JR hospital. Picture by Joe Baker / Oxford Hospitals Charity

Ms Brain, who lives in Banbury, said: “I’ve worked on the Horton Children’s Ward for nearly 22 years - joining as a newly qualified nurse from Coventry University, and have never left. I love the job and the team I now manage along with Pippa.

“Our hospital charity provides endless support across our Trust, including the Horton, to ensure our patients, their families and hospital staff are provided with that little bit extra to make their experience more manageable. So the pair of us decided to sign up for the abseil to say thank you.

“I was so nervous especially climbing up the ladder to the roof, as it made it seem so real. Once up, the view was spectacular until I looked over the edge and saw a tiny husband and daughters waving up at me!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Leaning back over the edge was the scariest part, but as soon as I started moving down my heart rate returned to some kind of normality.

Anna Brain steels herself and lowers herself down the side of the 100ft high building. Picture by Joe Baker / Oxford Hospitals Charity

“Once down I was a bit shaky but the cheers of encouragement made it all worth while. It was an amazing experience and I'm so glad I did it. And the fact that we have raised nearly £700 between us makes it all the more rewarding.”

Mrs Parnell said: “I have worked at the Horton since 2019 where I have been welcomed so warmly by everyone. I can honestly say the Horton is like a big family.

“To be honest, the abseil is something I never thought I would do - but I am I am so proud of myself and Anna for tackling this challenge. We are already talking about the next challenge.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gail Williams, Charity Events Manager said: “We were bowled over by the courage of all our abseilers - absolutely everyone managed to complete the abseil, and there were smiles all round on this very sunny weekend.

Pippa Parnell conquers her nerves and abseils down the side of the JR building. Picture by Joe Baker / Oxford Hospitals Charity

“It always means such a lot when the staff in the hospitals support our charity events, so to have Anna and Pippa there was just fantastic.

“We have another abseil coming up in September, so if anyone has been inspired by these wonderful ladies and would like to join us just visit www.hospitalcharity.co.uk/abseil. Abseilers can choose to support the Horton, JR, Churchill, NOC or Children’s Hospital.”