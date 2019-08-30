Banbury care home to launch trio of free events

A care home in Banbury is opening its doors to carers and residents for a series of free, informative events throughout September.

Aimed at carers and families, Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, will be on hand during a trio of open events on range of care related topics.

Highmarket House

The series of events kicks off with the launch of a Carers Support Café at Highmarket House on Tuesday, September 3. Taking place on the first and third Tuesday of every month between 2pm and 4pm, the fortnightly support café provides a welcoming environment for family carers to get to know each other, and share ideas and experiences.

Visitors will have the opportunity to get advice from care sector professionals, as well as listen to guest speakers, pick up free copies of Care UK’s ‘Helping Hands’ guide book for carers, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

At the same time, Highmarket House will also run a separate Reminiscence Café for loved ones, meaning carers can bring their loved ones along, where they can socialise with others by taking part in reminiscence-focused activities, while carers take a break in the Carers Support Café.

In the same week, on Friday, September 6, from 2pm until 3.30pm, the Banbury care home is hosting a free Dementia Friends event.

Highmarket House are hosting a number of events on dementia

Care UK’s Dementia Friends Champion, Marisa Ramos, will be on hand to help people understand what it is like to live with dementia. There will also be support and practical advice on what dementia is and how people can become a Dementia Friend, while enjoying complimentary home-baked cakes.

After the event, there will be a Q&A session, and the opportunity to meet Highmarket House staff, as well as take a closer look at the care home and the facilities that it has to offer.

Home manager at Highmarket House, Jo Pohl, said: “We know that it can be challenging caring for loved ones or looking after a friend or relative living with dementia. It’s natural to feel confused about the best way to help your loved one, so our support groups and events aim to offer professional knowledge and insight to those who need it – as well as providing a hub for shared experiences.

“We want people to know they’re not alone, and we’re here to offer support. We look forward to welcoming local people to the home for a series of inspiring afternoons of information and guidance.”

The trio of events concludes on Thursday, September 19, when Highmarket House will be welcoming experts to give advice to the community at a free talk on falls prevention between 2pm and 4pm.

Harm Gordijn, from Falls Management Training, will be visiting the home to discuss common causes of slips and trips, as well as providing guidance on how to create safer environments for older people. He will also provide practical tips for maintaining independence and reducing balance problems.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A session, and those who attend can enjoy complimentary refreshments as well as a tour of the home.

Jo Phol adds: “Here at Highmarket House, we seek to provide in-depth advice to people in the local community on topics relating to health care.

"Falls prevention is very important to the team, and to the wellbeing of the residents, as accidental falls can occasionally lead to further health issues.

“It is imperative that we create a safe environment for older people in the community, and ensure that family and friends have the correct information to prevent accidents.

"This event has proved popular in the past, so we are looking forward to welcoming local people to Highmarket House for what promises to be another interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

To book your place at any of these free sessions, or to find out more about Highmarket House care home, call 01295 297 652, or email Marisa Ramos, customer relations manager on marisa.ramos@careuk.com

For more general information, please visit: careuk.com/highmarket-house.