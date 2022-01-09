Banbury care home team member raises nearly £1,000 for charity in memory of her grandmother

Michelle Akers with residents at Highmarket House in Banbury (Submitted photo)

Michelle Akers, a team leader at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, raised £910 for the Alzheimer’s Society by completing a Memory Walk, a nationwide initiative to unite communities through walking and raise money to defeat dementia, in memory of her grandmother.

With large scale events cancelled over the past year, the Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador and Line of Duty star Vicki McClure took to social media and urged volunteers to hold their own individual Memory Walks at a time and location that suited them – so Michelle did just that, and set out from Birmingham on a seven kilometres walk.

Michelle said: “I’m thrilled to have raised so much money for the Alzheimer’s Society. Caring for residents living with dementia, I know just how important it is to contribute to funding the life-saving research the organisation undertakes, and ensure they can continue to support those in the community who need help and advice. I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Highmarket House for their encouragement.”

Home Manager at Highmarket House, Alessandra Knaggs, added: “I’m very proud of Michelle for raising such an incredible amount for the Alzheimer’s Society. She works tirelessly every day to support residents here at Highmarket House, many of which are living with dementia, so this cause is very close to our hearts.

“The Alzheimer’s Society’s care and research to help people with dementia and their families is vital, and we hope this donation will play a small part in supporting their invaluable work. We loved getting our steps in for a good cause, and we’re already looking forward to our next fundraising activity.”

Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia – and there’s currently no cure. Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity who campaign for change, fund research to find a cure and support people living with dementia today.