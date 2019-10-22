Banbury care home invites residents to learn more about dementia

Back by popular demand, a Banbury care home is inviting the community to its free event for families caring for those living with dementia.

On Thursday, October 24 between 2pm and 4pm, the Care UK team at Highmarket House, in North Bar Place, will be joined by Gina Dutton, head of the Association for Dementia Studies at Worcester University, who will be covering a number of topics to help people understand what it is like to live with dementia.

There will also be support and practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are lost, as well as useful tips on how to overcome communication barriers and discover positive approaches to living with dementia.

At the event, there will be a chance to share experiences, meet the team at Highmarket House and take a closer look at the care home.

Home manager at Highmarket House, Jo Pohl, said: “We know that it can be challenging to look after a friend or relative living with dementia. It’s natural to feel confused about the best way to help your loved one, so our event aims to offer professional knowledge and insight to those who need it – as well as providing a hub for shared experiences.

“We want people to know they’re not alone, and we’re here to offer support. This event has proven popular in the past and we’re are looking forward to welcoming local people to the home once again for an inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

To book your place the event, call 01295 297 652 or email Marisa Ramos, customer relations manager on marisa.ramos@careuk.com.