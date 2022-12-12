Banbury care-at-home provider is given a 'good' CQC rating after first inspection

Sylvian Care in Banbury has been given a 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission

Sylvian Care is a domiciliary care service providing the regulated activity of personal care. The service provides support to people living in their own homes. At the time of the CQC inspection there were 15 people using the service.

Not everyone who used the service received personal care. CQC only inspects where people receive personal care - help with tasks related to personal hygiene and eating. Where they do, the inspectors also consider any wider social care provided.

The CQC team found that people were kept safe from abuse and harm and staff knew how to report any suspicions concerning abuse. The service had systems to report and investigate concerns. Care plans identified how potential risks should be managed to reduce the likelihood of people experiencing harm. Staff understood the risks to people and delivered safe care in accordance with people's support plans.

There were enough staff to keep people safe and meet their needs.

"People told us they were supported in a kind and caring way by staff that knew them well. They were happy with the support they received from staff. People's privacy and dignity was considered and maintained and people were encouraged to make choices. People's preferences, including their likes and dislikes, were considered, and they received support based on these needs,” says the inspection report.

Each staff member had received induction, training and shadowing which enabled them to meet people's needs effectively. The inspectors saw spot checks and team meetings were held regularly. Staff felt supported by the management to perform their role.

The inspectors said people's care plans were person-centred and focused on what was important to people. Care plans were regularly reviewed. People and staff spoke positively of the management; they found them approachable and supportive.

There were systems to monitor, maintain and improve the quality of the service.

People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.