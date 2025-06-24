Banbury campaigners fighting for full maternity return to the Horton welcome Government inquiry

Banbury campaigners fighting for restoration of full childbirth facilities at the Horton have welcomed the announcement of a nationwide inquiry into ‘failing’ maternity services.

Keep the Horton General (KTHG) has been campaigning for a return of an obstetric service in Banbury – one where mothers are cared for by specialist obstetric doctors, with theatre facilities for Caesarean Section operations and a special care baby unit.

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has voiced his support for the inquiry.

Banbury lost its obstetric unit in 2016 when the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust (OUH) said it could not recruit enough staff to keep it safe.

KTHG questioned the trust’s move and warned that providing childcare so far away from Banbury people’s homes could be disastrous.

Last year the group published a dossier of 50 incidents of childbirth trauma experienced by Banburyshire mothers, including devastating deaths of babies.

Inquiries into hospital trusts around the country have uncovered hundreds of similar tragedies.

Now Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced a two part inquiry – one into ten individual trusts and their alleged failings - the other an examination of system-wide care in maternity services.

Charlotte Bird, deputy chair of KTHG said: “At last Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting, has called for a long overdue National Enquiry into the calamitous state of maternity. This is a drum that Keep the Horton General has been banging for the last nine years since obstetrics was removed from the Horton.

“We were possibly one of the first to experience the obvious outcome of that - sadly many other hospitals have followed with inevitable dire consequences.

" A year ago we produced the Birth Trauma Dossier which detailed fifty birth experiences - the vast majority at the grossly overstretched, understaffed John Radcliffe in Oxford.

“Subsequently the dossier's initiator, Beth Hopper, spoke with Mr Streeting on the Jeremy Vine Show. It seems he has taken on board what she, and many others, have been telling him."

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock said: “I am pleased the Government have launched a new national investigation into NHS maternity care.

"Mothers in Banbury are very familiar with stories of poor care, thanks to Keep the Horton General - stories I put on the desk of the Secretary of State within weeks of being elected.

"I am hopeful that this is the start of a process which leads to better outcomes for new mums and babies in our area and across the UK.”

KTHG’s campaign for full maternity in Banbury has included speaking with health bosses who said a review into the need for obstetrics in Banbury will happen.

They have spoken to the Oxfordshire Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) to call for a return of obstetrics to Banbury.

And the group has stressed that the population explosion in the Banbury area underlines the need for emergency planning now to provide safe childbirth services for families in Banbury. This included the Banbury Guardian’s evidence to NHS regional bosses that the catchment figure for the Horton, by 2040, is likely to be 405,000 – more than double the 165,000 of 2016, when the consultant led maternity service was ended.

Anyone wishing to know more about KTHG’s campaign, or join the group, should contact chairman Keith Strangwood on 07740 599736.