Banbury campaigners begin new fight for full maternity service at the Horton

Campaigners fighting for improvement of Horton General Hospital services are to appeal to councillors to add their power to bring a full maternity service back to Banbury.

Members of Keep the Horton General (KTHG) group and the Banbury Guardian will address the Oxfordshire Joint Health and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) on Thursday (video link below).

In their entreaties the three will remind county councillors on the first rung of the Oxfordshire NHS ladder about the downgrade of the Horton maternity hospital in 2016, the increase in population since then and the contents of a new dossier that gives a glimpse into the trauma some women face as a result of having to travel to Oxford to give birth.

Keith Strangwood, chairman of KTHG, said: “HOSC has a lot of power and it is important for councillors to know how much the second-largest connurbation in the county needs accessible, acute hospital services and the price that is being paid by mothers for the downgrade.

The Horton Maternity Hospital which was downgraded to a miwife-only unit in October 2016

"Cherwell has more people living in it than Oxford city, yet it is not considered worthy of having essential services here. Everyone knows that is wrong.

“Our dossier contains 50 harrowing stories of childbirth at the JR since that downgrade, some of them being published in the Banbury Guardian.

"We know that Oxfordshire HOSC is holding its first meeting on July 2 with hospital management about Plan B for the Horton, after our bid for £370m for a complete rebuild of the Horton was lost when the New Hospitals Fund was abandoned.

“The HOSC members need to be very aware of the history and the facts and we are happy to provide that information. In the aftermath of the sudden loss of our maternity hospital, we were promised by Oxfordshire NHS that KTHG would have a place at the table for future planning for the Horton. We ask that we are involved as the representative of nearly 200,000 Horton users so plans are not presented as a fait accompli. We need to be involved.”

Keith Strangwood, chairman of Keep the Horton General campaign group

At the time of the 2016 downgrade the Horton Maternity Hospital had delivery rooms, theatres for Caesarean section operations, ante-natal and post-natal wards and a special care baby unit and delivered some 1,750+ births per year. Since the downgrade it has a midwife-only unit and is delivering around 10 births per month.

In March the Care Quality Commission rated the unit as ‘requires improvement’. Following that the Banbury Guardian reported the experiences of three women who had suffered badly from the lack of obstetrics and gynaecology in Banbury.

One of those Mums, Beth Hopper then reached out to friends about their experiences and received a shocking number of stories recounting serious birth trauma during childbirth at the JR Hospital, Oxford. Following publication of three of those stories more cases have been submitted and now 50 accounts make up this worrying dossier which will be published by KTHG on Monday, June 17.

One recent story told about over-run wards and poor care and this week’s article tells of how a women is still suffering after her pain killing epidural ran out as surgeons began a Caesarean operation, leaving her feeling every incision and stitch.