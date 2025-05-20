Banbury boy walks 26 miles for charity

Declan and his mum Victoria have just completed this year's Trek26 London on Saturday 17th May, walking 26 miles around the sites of London for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Victoria signed up for the trek 9 months ago and was delighted when her son Declan 14 wanted to join her.

Victoria lost her mother to Alzheimer's 18 months ago, around 15 years after diagnosis when Brenda was just 59 years old.

Team Brenda's Beauty's was born and got straight into training walks, completing the Banbury Fringe walk (10 miles) on numerous occasions, other long walks including the canal from Banbury to Heyford and many hours on treadmills at the gym.

Tower bridge

Victoria and Declan set off on Saturday morning at 6.10 joined by over a thousand other people whose lives have been touched by Dementia.

"It was such an amazing atmosphere says Victoria, and the sites of London were fantastic, the whole day was so well organised considering we were taking to already busy streets. The last 5 miles were torture for us both but we were never quitting, I am so proud of my son for doing this with me, it was so special to have him at my side.

Now, days later, I'm still very sore but it's lovely looking back on all our wonderful pictures of the day we will remember forever".

Victoria wanted to share her story on this Dementia Week as another important highlight for the disease.

The sun took a while to make an appearance

Team Brenda's beauty's completed Trek26 in 8 hours 33 minutes and placing 108 out of 585 other's.

Raising £610

Fantastic