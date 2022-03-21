According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a secondary school in Banbury is set to partially close due to staff sickness.

Blessed George Napier Catholic School will be closed to one year group, year 9 students on tomorrow, Tuesday March 22. The county council's website said the partial closure was due to staffing issues caused by Covid.

Frank Wise School in Banbury will also be partially closed tomorrow, Tuesday March 22 due to staff sickness. The first family group at the school will be closed for at least today, Monday March 21 and tomorrow, Tuesday March 22, due to staff illness.

