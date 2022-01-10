Banbury area school partially closes due to staff sickness
Two Oxfordshire schools partially close due to staff sickness and Covid-19 impact
According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school near Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.
The year three class from Middle Barton Primary School will be closed all week, from today Monday January 10 to Friday January 14, due to staff sickness and its impact on staffing levels at the school.
Middle Barton Primary is one of two schools listed as being partially closed across Oxfordshire due to staff sickness or Covid-19.
The second school, Bardwell School, is located in Bicester. The year 11 class has been partially closed this week, from today Monday January 10 to Friday January 14.