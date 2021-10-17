Banbury area school closes early for half term break due to staff sickness

Hornton Primary School is set to close early for the half term break due to staff sickness, according to the Emergency School Closures listing on the Oxfordshire County Council website.

The school will be closed from Monday October 18 through Friday October 22 due to the staff sickness.

Pupils and staff will return to the on Monday November 1.

A Banbury area primary school has closed early for the half term break to staff sickness.

According to the school's latest newsletter written by Hornton Headteacher Karen Locke, the early school closure is due to the impact of Covid-19 on the staff and pupil population in the school.

The headteacher said: "Positive PCR results in school are now being reported at an alarming rate. With more than 50% of children absent due to positive tests or symptoms and over 50% of staff absence.

"After consultation with Public Health England and the Local Health Protection Team, we have made the difficult decision to move to remote learning from Monday 18th October, for the last four days of this term. We anticipate a normal return to school on Monday 1st November and will keep you informed of any changes.

"I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but hope you understand the health and safety of our pupils is paramount in our decision making.