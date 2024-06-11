Banbury area residents invited to complete mental health survey to help improve services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury area residents who have used mental health services are invited to complete a survey to help authorities improve services.

The survey is part of an initiative which hopes to make mental health care better in Oxfordshire. And in an effort to do that they would like to hear from those who have needed to use the system.

A spokesman for Healthwatch Oxfordshire said: “If you have accessed adult and/or older adult mental health services in Oxfordshire, please share your thoughts and experiences with us in our survey to help us understand what works well and what needs improvement.”

You can undertake the survey at letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/mental-health-survey

Oxfordshire County Council, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust are working together as part of a big plan to improve mental health services.

"Our goal is to team up with different groups and use our skills to make mental health care better in Oxfordshire. We are working together with doctors, voluntary groups, community services and others to help everyone in Oxfordshire with their mental health. We will use your feedback to help us make decisions,” they said.

“This is your community and your voice is important to us.”

The survey asks you about your experiences of adult or older adult mental health services in Oxfordshire and how you feel and think about them. Everything you say will be kept private and anonymous.

“We understand that this might be hard for some people to do, but the information you give us is very useful in finding out what helps people and what needs improvement,” the spokesman said.

All responses must be received by July 15, 2024.