White Lion Dental Practice, based in Hook Norton, has won an award for 'Best Practice' in the International Awards in Excellence of Dentistry.

The awards win was among several nominations for the dental practice, located in the High Street of Hook Norton.

White Lion Dental was also nominated for best team, best practice principal, practice of the year and best patient care in the Private Dentistry Awards 2021. They were also nominated for best patient care in the Dentistry Awards 2021.

They previously won the International Award of Excellence in Dentistry in 2019.

The village dental practice is active in the community with its principal dentist Dr Harbinder Singh Dewgun representing the practice in community events utilising his talents as an Indian drummer.

They also routinely take part in the village Christmas activities in Hook Norton, including when they used the theme 'All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth,' and erected a tooth themed Christmas tree in the church.