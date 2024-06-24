Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Horton General Hospital, Banbury and other hospitals in Oxfordshire are gearing up for further strike action beginning on Thursday morning and lasting for five days.

Junior doctors are due to begin their action at 7am on Thursday, June 27 until 7am on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

This industrial action is likely to have a significant impact on health services, NHS bosses say.

The NHS is working to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity and trauma, and ensure priority for patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

The NHS will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will rebook immediately, where possible. Unfortunately, these strikes will affect planned and routine services.

Patients who have a scheduled appointment should attend as planned unless they hear from the NHS directly that the appointment has been changed.

In the meantime, people can help by using 111 online https://111.nhs.uk/ or calling 111 to get the best service for their needs, ensuring prescriptions are up to date and looking out for vulnerable family and friends.

Dr Nick Broughton, interim Chief Executive of the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB), said: "Emergencies, critical care, maternity, trauma and neonatal care safe staffing will be our absolute priority. The NHS is working together across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West to ensure we are there for people when they need us.

"We're grateful to all our colleagues working during this time to keep services running and patients safe and we urge the public to be kind and treat all staff with respect."

Dr Rachael de Caux, Chief Medical Officer at BOB ICB, said: “Patients who need urgent medical care must continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“We expect Emergency Departments (Accident and Emergency departments) to be very busy during strike action so it’s important people choose the most appropriate NHS Service for their needs, and only use 999 and A&E for serious or life threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

"GP practices are open as usual as are community pharmacies. NHS 111 online or by phone will help you get to the part of the NHS that can best respond to your needs. 111 can direct you to minor injury units, urgent treatment centres and arrange for doctors or other clinicians to speak to you if you need help or more urgent attention. It may take longer during this period to be seen and treated so we ask you to please be patient.”

Please remember: