Banbury addiction rehab admits more addicts than ever before

Local drug and alcohol rehab facility Banbury Lodge has revealed it’s treatment admissions for last year were the highest they’ve had since 2018.

Data shows that last year, Banbury Lodge, ran by the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT), admitted 657 clients into its residential rehabilitation facility.

In the last three years, admissions have more than doubled when 313 addicts checked into the rehab in 2018.

Last year, addicts from across the region admitted into the rehab for a range of addiction types, including alcohol, drugs, prescription drugs and behavioural disorders like gaming, gambling and eating disorders, resulting in the highest number of annual admissions on record.

This figure is up 4 per cent from 640 in 2020, the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, when therapists here warned that the Government’s ‘stay home’ message would exacerbate the addiction crisis.

Nuno Albuquerque, the consultant treatment lead for Banbury Lodge, said: “We said all throughout 2020 that although the pandemic was frightening and uncertain, one thing remained unchanged; that addiction would not stop, and that if those who were struggling then didn’t get access to the help they needed, their situation would ultimately worsen.

“We’re seeing off the chart calls for help from people whose lives have been turned upside down by addiction, which is why we’re admitting more people than ever before.

UKAT’s analysis of recent Public Health England data shows that since 2018, alcohol-related mortality rates across the South East have risen from 2,874 in 2018 to 3,132 in 2020, a 9 per cent hike.

Similarly, their analysis of recent drug related death data for the region shows an 8 per cent rise, from 532 drug poisoning deaths in 2018 to 575 recorded in 2020.

Nuno Albuquerque added: “It saddens us to know that mothers, fathers, grandparents, neighbours and friends lose their lives to addiction when there is locally-available help that could save them. More people than ever lost their lives to drugs and alcohol in 2020, but thankfully, we’re seeing more people than ever now asking for help.

“If you or your loved one is struggling with addiction, we are here. Get in touch.”